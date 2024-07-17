Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $23,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Fortive Stock Down 0.5 %

FTV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,348. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

