Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.03. The company had a trading volume of 314,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,655. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.30 and its 200 day moving average is $521.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

