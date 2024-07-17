Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,312 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of PACCAR worth $49,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.82. 1,005,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,562. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

