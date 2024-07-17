Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,159 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $128.27. 634,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,662. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Report on PRU

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.