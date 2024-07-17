Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,801 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of TC Energy worth $50,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in TC Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. 662,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,285. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

