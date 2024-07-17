Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $45,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,004,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

