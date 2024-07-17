Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Henry Schein worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.