Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Perrigo worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 23.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,781. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

