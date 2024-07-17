Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.95 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Western Digital worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

