Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $43.82 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,204 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $43,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.