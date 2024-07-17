Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.40 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Dropbox worth $47,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,427,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,287,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,228,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,727,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.3 %

DBX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

