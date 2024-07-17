Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $56.85 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 249.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,065 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Cooper Companies worth $56,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. 752,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,330. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.