Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $59.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Vontier worth $59,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth $971,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,655,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. 138,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

