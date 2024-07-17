Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,238 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of GoDaddy worth $46,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in GoDaddy by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 866.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 207,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,006. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.