Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Americold Realty Trust worth $52,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,074 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,737,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,793,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 913,163 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 480,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,846. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

