Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $48,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. 2,469,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

