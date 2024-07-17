Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,101,909 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101,909 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Ventas worth $42,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 504,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

