Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,451 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Get Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $98.43. 307,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.