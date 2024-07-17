Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 58,958 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,958 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $87,068,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,696,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,145,000 after acquiring an additional 604,407 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.54. 891,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

