Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,482 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of DXC Technology worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after buying an additional 761,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 59,751 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 347,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

