Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 285.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,590,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,627,557. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 4,155,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,947. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

