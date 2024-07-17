Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.03 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $1,882.28 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.63 or 0.05302416 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00043780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,820,213,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,539,773 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

