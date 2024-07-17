Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 219,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.