Seele-N Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011091 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009308 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,803.51 or 0.99929823 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000947 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011821 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007044 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00072072 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
