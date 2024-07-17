Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.60

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 20766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

