Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Senior Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
