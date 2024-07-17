Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $96.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $116.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.