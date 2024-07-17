Shayn P. March Sells 2,500 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The GEO Group Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE GEO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 4,141,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.