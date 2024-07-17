Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.57% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 685,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 189,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 468,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 400,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

HYBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 14,004 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

