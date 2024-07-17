Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 2,136 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FI traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.96. 3,067,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

