Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,038.77.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $9.37 on Wednesday, reaching $1,085.62. The company had a trading volume of 461,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,018.69 and a 200-day moving average of $968.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $715.54 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

