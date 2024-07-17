Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $254,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NVS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,594. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

