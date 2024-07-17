Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $993,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $208.62. 55,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,423. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $209.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.