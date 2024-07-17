Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,116,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698,457. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

