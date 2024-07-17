Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 2.49% of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54.

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in commodity securities from the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock sectors. The fund uses an optimized process to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.