Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,200 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,796,000 after acquiring an additional 261,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,954,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,643,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,068,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

