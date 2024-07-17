Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 64 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

Tesla Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.06 on Wednesday, hitting $248.50. 115,361,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,702,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.