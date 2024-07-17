Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 980 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 227.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $200,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $92,367.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 194,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a PE ratio of 886.30 and a beta of 1.70. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,134.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

