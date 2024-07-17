Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $422,000 Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Nextracker stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,441. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

