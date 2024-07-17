Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $699,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 304,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,959. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
