Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $699,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 304,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,959. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

