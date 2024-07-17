Short Interest in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Rises By 13.2%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

ALKT opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,694,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alkami Technology

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.