Short Interest in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Drops By 6.1%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 703.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

