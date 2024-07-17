Short Interest in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Drops By 10.9%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Ault Alliance
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ault Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of AULT remained flat at $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 728,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ault Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $166.80.
Ault Alliance Company Profile
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
Featured Articles
