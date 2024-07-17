Short Interest in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Decreases By 8.7%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,089 over the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.75.

BGNE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $153.38. 277,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average is $156.83. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

