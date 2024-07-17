Short Interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Declines By 12.7%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BJ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. 322,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

