Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Drops By 7.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLBTW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 327,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,187. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.
About Cellebrite DI
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.