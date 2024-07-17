Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Drops By 7.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CLBTW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 327,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,187. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

