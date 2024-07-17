Short Interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rises By 7.5%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 306,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $956.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

