Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Rises By 11.8%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,657,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 3,271,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

CHLLF remained flat at $3.34 on Wednesday. China Literature has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

