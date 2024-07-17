Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Declines By 11.9%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 3,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $395,583,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Trading Down 2.2 %

CRH traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,718. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

