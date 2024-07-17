Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rises By 14.4%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DexCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 1.2 %

DXCM stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

